FDA issues guidance on COVID-19 drug treatments

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – There may soon be some medical tools to fight the coronavirus.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine.

They’ll be used to treat COVID-19 patients despite little scientific evidence these drugs are effective in fighting the virus.

The drugs were donated from Bayer and a subsidiary of novartis to the Strategic National Stockpile.

The FDA is calling for random clinical trials to determine how effective the drugs are against COVID-19.

