FDA issues updated warning saying consumers should stop using THC vaping products

(WSPA) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an updated consumer alert last week saying that consumers should not use vaping products containing tetrahydrocannabinol or THC.

According to a news release from the FDA, consumers who use any vaping products should not modify or add any substances, such as THC or other oils, to products bought in stores, and should not buy any vaping products, including those with THC, off of the street.

In the release, the FDA said they are continuing to investigate the reported incidents of severe lung injuries and deaths associated with using vaping products, but said at this time they do not have enough data to identify the cause, or causes, of the lung injuries in the reported cases.

“Additionally, while no one compound or ingredient has emerged as a singular culprit, we do know that THC is present in most of the samples being tested. Because of this, the agency believes it is prudent to stop using vaping products that contain THC or that have had any substances added to them, including those purchased from retail establishments. Simply put, inhaling harmful contaminants in the lungs could put a patient’s health at risk and should be avoided,” FDA officials said.

According to the release, those who choose to continue using vaping products, including those with THC, are urged to monitor for symptoms and to seek medical attention if you have health concerns.

The public can submit reports of any unexpected tobacco or vaping-related health or product issues to the FDA by using the online Safety Reporting Portal.

If you have questions about the consumer alert, call 888-INFO-FDA for more information.

Read the full release here.