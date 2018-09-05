Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WSPA) -- People are warned not to buy and toss cereal linked to a Salmonella outbreak that’s sickened more than 100 people.

Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal was recalled in June. But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), says 130 people have been infected in 36 states.

Nine infections have been reported in the Carolinas and Georgia as of Aug. 31.

The CDC says 30 more people have gotten ill since its last update in July.

People are urged not to eat any Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal, while businesses are told not to sell or serve it.

The CDC and FDA warn shoppers not to buy the cereal and toss any if you have it.

#RECALL update: Seriously, get rid of Kellogg’s #HoneySmacks in the cabinets! @CDCgov continues to get #Salmonella illness reports linked to the cereal. Now- 130 confirmed infections in 34 states. Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy – retailers can NOT legally sell. https://t.co/wJJzWd7KqG pic.twitter.com/laBH2cXsw3 — FDA FOOD (@FDAfood) September 4, 2018



