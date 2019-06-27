FDA warns consumers, NC company about Kratom products

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
kratom

Kratom (File)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning a North Carolina company that sales of its kratom products to treat disorders are illegal, and warning consumers not to use those products.

News outlets report the FDA warned consumers on June 14 not to use products of Kratom NC in Wilmington because of microbial contamination.

The FDA also wrote to Kratom NC in May, saying the company is marketing its products as remedies for opiate addiction and withdrawal symptoms. Kratom isn’t FDA-approved for those uses.

Kratom is derived from the leaves of a tree that grows in southeast Asia and is often marketed as an extract or pill.

The FDA says it isn’t aware of any illnesses linked to Kratom NC products. The StarNews of Wilmington has asked the company for comment.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store