FDA warns consumers, NC company about Kratom products

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning a North Carolina company that sales of its kratom products to treat disorders are illegal, and warning consumers not to use those products.

News outlets report the FDA warned consumers on June 14 not to use products of Kratom NC in Wilmington because of microbial contamination.

The FDA also wrote to Kratom NC in May, saying the company is marketing its products as remedies for opiate addiction and withdrawal symptoms. Kratom isn’t FDA-approved for those uses.

Kratom is derived from the leaves of a tree that grows in southeast Asia and is often marketed as an extract or pill.

The FDA says it isn’t aware of any illnesses linked to Kratom NC products. The StarNews of Wilmington has asked the company for comment.

