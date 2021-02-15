SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — February 15 marks International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD).

The day is a global campaign to raise awareness about childhood cancer and to express support for children battling cancer, the survivors and their families.

For ICCD 2021, the Childhood Cancer International (CCI) and the International Society of Pediatric Oncology (SIOP) unveiled a joint three-year campaign to increase their message of hope and accelerate live-saving progress for young cancer patients worldwide.

