Fed grants North Carolina disaster declaration

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – The federal government has granted a request for a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the state.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper requested the federal declaration on Sept. 2. Cooper says North Carolina has faced difficult storms before and is preparing for Hurricane Dorian to track up the Southeast coast this week.

Says Cooper: “We’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared.” The governor adds: “I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings.”

The U.S. National Hurricane Center adjusted its forecast tracks Tuesday, putting Dorian closer to the South and North Carolina coasts later in the week. Earlier this week Dorian pummeled parts of the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, leaving widespread devastation and at least seven people dead.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store