Fed grants North Carolina disaster declaration

(AP) – The federal government has granted a request for a federal disaster declaration for North Carolina in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s impact on the state.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper requested the federal declaration on Sept. 2. Cooper says North Carolina has faced difficult storms before and is preparing for Hurricane Dorian to track up the Southeast coast this week.

Says Cooper: “We’re taking every precaution to make sure we’re prepared.” The governor adds: “I appreciate the support of our federal partners in making sure our state is ready to respond to whatever Hurricane Dorian brings.”

The U.S. National Hurricane Center adjusted its forecast tracks Tuesday, putting Dorian closer to the South and North Carolina coasts later in the week. Earlier this week Dorian pummeled parts of the Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane, leaving widespread devastation and at least seven people dead.