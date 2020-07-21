Federal coronavirus response dominates Kentucky Senate race

FILE – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., with Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill, in a Tuesday, June 30, 2020 file photo, in Washington. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s prominent role in the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has become Topic A in his bitter campaign against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, providing fodder for both sides. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s prominent role in the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic has become Topic A in his bitter campaign against Democratic challenger Amy McGrath in Kentucky.

It’s providing fodder for both sides.

McConnell boasts about the billions in relief money delivered to Kentucky.

McGrath claims the Republican senator has put corporate interests ahead of out-of-work Kentuckians.

Dueling TV commercials in the high-spending Kentucky campaign have crystallized an issue that’s dominating the political landscape heading toward the November election.

The bickering comes as the Senate prepares to discuss a new round of federal aid.