Federal inmate charged in plot to hire hitman to kill informant and prosecutor

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A federal inmate was indicted in connection with a murder-for-hire plot Thursday.

According to the indictment, inmate Richard Gilbert, who is serving time at a federal prison in Edgefield for trafficking methamphetamine in Bowling Green, Kentucky, attempted to hire a a hitman to kill the federal prosecutor and a key witness from his case.

The charges stem from Gilbert who, while using a contraband cell phone in prison, contacted an undercover task force officer with the FBI who was posing as a hitman. Following multiple recorded calls, Gilbert allegedly sent the undercover officer a $2,000 check from his prison canteen account as a down payment for the murder-for-hire. Gilbert attempted to mislead officials by representing the payment as being for an ‘investment firm.’

Gilbert faces charges of murder-for-hire, retaliation against an informant and money laundering.

According to the indictment, Gilbert drew maps of where he believed the witness from Kentucky lived and gave information to the undercover officer on how to evade detection by nearby cameras.

The case continues to be investigated by the FBI and the BOP Special Operations Response Team.