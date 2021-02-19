Federal judge temporarily blocks SC’s new abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked South Carolina’s near total abortion ban.

Gov. Henry McMaster signed the Fetal Heartbeat Bill into law Thursday afternoon.

The new law would ban most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected. Most doctors said this is around 6 or 8 weeks into a pregnancy. Previous SC law allowed abortions up to 20 weeks into pregnancy.

There are exceptions for rape, incest, the health of the mother and fetal anomalies under the new law.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Greenville Women’s Clinic claim the abortion ban is unconstitutional. You can read the Planned Parenthood lawsuit here.

In a written statement, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson said, “Today’s temporary restraining order is only a first step, but the legal fight has just begun. We look forward to further arguing why this law should be valid.”