Feds arrest Greenville man in Cybercrime sting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–A Greenville man is headed to face an indictment in Florida after the FBI says he was part of a scheme to defraud a school district there.

Most of the time cyber crimes are committed by people on the other side of the world and those people are never caught. But that school district is breathing a sigh of relief to find out the people who attacked its bank account are now in custody.

Earlier this week federal agents searched a Greenville home and arrested Josten Rakeem-Hassan Brown. Someone a small school district in Florida never thought the FBI would find.

“They could be anywhere everything is global and just didn’t have a clue,” Deborah Smith, with the Sumter County School District said.

Smith said this crime happened back in 2018.

“Sumter district was never out any funds but we reported it to the FBI and they took it over and we haven’t heard from anybody in at least 10 months,” Smith said.

But the Feds were able to track down Brown and two others who they say spoofed the district’s bank’s website. Something tech expert Phil Yanov said is actually pretty easy.

“They copy that and then they say oh we need a new username and password and we need you to verify and we need you to login. And now they’ve got that data,” Yanov said.

The suspects were then able to gain access, request bank cards, and run up thousands of dollars at BestBuy, Target, and Apple stores.

“Bad guys can sort of get together and they use the internet to establish a network of their own and they’re all working from home,” Yanov said.

Yanov said it’s important to take your time before entering any personal information into a website.

“We just jump onto some site and we think oh that’s a little odd but we go through it. And that’s where you make the mistake,” Yanov said.

Smith said the district goes through cyber security training ad has some tips for other districts when it comes to security.

“It just makes you afraid to click on anything and it’s just constant watching and making sure anytime we open an account there are duel controls and fobs and extra security,” Smith said. “It’s an awareness that’s for sure.”

Brown is now being transported to Florida where he’ll face the indictment there. The Middle Florida Federal Court clerk said Friday there is nothing further scheduled on the docket for this case as of right now.