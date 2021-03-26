Feds: Former NC police officer was in contact with right-wing leader who helped coordinate Capitol riot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Federal prosecutors are now alleging that a high-ranking member of a right-wing militia was coordinating with other fringe groups in the weeks and months leading up to the Capitol riots.

In a brief in opposition to the release of suspect Kelly Meggs, an alleged leader of the Oath Keepers in Florida, prosecutors showed texts, emails and Facebook messages which, they say, shows Meggs was planning the attack.

In an email, Meggs told others he “organized an alliance between Oath Keepers, Florida 3%ers, and Proud Boys.”

Those three groups have different ideologies, but similar end goals, according to Dr. Shannon Reid at UNC Charlotte.

“They’re all known to each other. They’re all on the same forums, they show up in the same rallies. They’re not unknown entities to each other,” said Dr. Reid, who specializes in criminal science.

Prosecutors also released other communications from Meggs encouraging people to wear tactical gear, but not to bring guns due to D.C.’s tight gun laws.

Investigators also say Meggs financed hotel rooms for several others in the D.C. area.

In another email, Meggs specifically mentioned former President Trump as the inspiration behind the attack.

”He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to make it wild!!!” Meggs wrote in an email.

Former North Carolina Police Officer Laura Steele, who is also facing charges in the riots, emailed Meggs just three days before asking to join the Oath Keepers.

She told Meggs she needed to be “verified for the events this coming Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Other court filings have shown North Carolina was home to a training base for some militia members in the months before the Capitol attack.