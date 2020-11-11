Fellow Countrymen holds supply drive to support homeless veterans

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)-Fellow Countrymen, a nonprofit in Greenville helping to support and care for homeless veterans in the Upstate, is asking for community support this Veterans Day.

Organizer Renee Nardone said they are looking for household items like toilet paper, paper towels, and cleaning supplies for each of their two homes that house 13 veterans total.

Nardone said they provide resources like financial management, they help to facilitate rehabilitation for alcohol and drug abuse and provide resources for employment assistance.
to find out more about the organization or to donate visit https://fellowcountrymen.org/

Follow them on Facebook or for item drop off visit 141 Traction street Greenville, SC 29611

