Felon in possession of gun leads deputies on chase in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A felon who was in possession of a gun has been arrested after leading deputies on a chase in McDowell County.

Cody Lee McKinney, 26, of Marion, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and fleeing to elude arrest.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Office detectives were working in the area of Jacktown Road at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, when McKinney sped past them in a silver car.

When they attempted to stop the vehicle, McKinney led them on a chase to Christopher Drive, where the suspect jumped from the automobile and was apprehended by authorities, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives searched the suspect’s car and found a handgun. McKinney is a convicted felon, deputies said.