Felony DUI charge dropped after fatal crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A felony DUI charge involving a deadly crash was thrown out by a judge Tuesday.

Authorities said Savannah Hutchinson crossed the center lane, ran off the road, and flipped a few miles north of Honea Path in May. Dayton Sellers, 18, died in the crash. Another teen in the car was injured.

“A young lady lost her life, and my client is going to have to live with that for the rest of her life,” said Hutchinson’s attorney, Marcelo Torricos,

Torricos said his client has maintained her innocence, and he said toxicology test results show that.

“No trace substances of any drugs or alcohol, which would indicate, even in the hours way before the test was even performed, there probably wasn’t anything in her system,” Torricos said.

According to medical experts, alcohol is detectable in blood and urine for six to 12 hours.

Torricos said Hutchinson was not given a breathalyzer test at the scene. He said she was in contact with firefighters and EMS, who did not hold her until Highway Patrol arrived.

“They didn’t notice an odor of alcohol,” Torricos said. “There’s no reports from them stating they detected it, so they released her from the scene.”

He said from there, she went to the hospital to see the other surviving passenger who was being treated after the crash. That’s where he said a trooper collected samples for blood and urine tests sometime after 6 a.m.

“It wasn’t until hours later, where this trooper stated that there might have been an odor of alcohol,” Torricos said. “And then based on that, it sort of unraveled itself.”

The test results came back in early July, but they couldn’t get before a judge until Tuesday, according to Torricos.

7News’ attempts to contact Sellers’ family were unsuccessful.

Torricos said whether Hutchinson will face any other charges will be up to the solicitor’s office.

The solicitor’s office did not immediately return a request for comment.