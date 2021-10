In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – FEMA has launched a webpage with resources for those in Western North Carolina affected by Tropical Storm Fred.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred caused major flooding in the area in August. Residents can get information and apply for assistance on the new FEMA webpage on their website here.

Recovery services offered by the federal agency include crisis counseling, disaster unemployment assistance, food assistance and legal assistance.