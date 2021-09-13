FEMA warns of scammers pretending to be disaster workers

NORTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – FEMA officials are warning North Carolina residents to be aware of possible scammers pretending to be disaster workers.

They say survivors should be aware that criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud, scams or identity theft. In some cases, thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and social security numbers they have stolen from survivors.

According to FEMA, residents should keep the following information in mind while their disaster assistance teams, housing inspectors and other officials are at locations:

Don’t trust anyone who asks for money. Federal and local disaster workers do not ask for or accept money. FEMA and U.S. Small Business Administration representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.

Don’t believe anyone who promises a disaster grant in return for a large cash deposit or other payments in full.

Be wary of unexpected phone calls or visits to your home from people claiming to be FEMA housing inspectors or people claiming they work for FEMA. The person might ask for your Social Security number and income or banking information. FEMA representatives will have a laminated badge and your FEMA application number.

Protect the privacy of your nine-digit FEMA case/application number. Legitimate FEMA housing inspectors will NOT ask for this information.

Don’t give your banking information to a person claiming to be a FEMA housing inspector. FEMA inspectors are never authorized to collect your personal financial information.

Fraudulent building contractors

Use licensed or verified local contractors with reliable references.

To find licensed, certified North Carolina contractors, check the state’s licensing board here.

Don’t pay more than half the costs of repairs in advance.

Demand that contractors detail the job you expect them to do and ask them to give you a written estimate.

Report the Scam.

Reporting helps protect others, FEMA officials say. Based on the type of scam you may see, contact the appropriate agency.