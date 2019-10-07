Female found dead inside vehicle in apartment complex parking lot in Greenville Co., sheriff’s office says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a death investigation is underway after a female was found dead inside a vehicle in the parking lot of an area apartment complex Monday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies responded to Augusta Hills Apartments, located at 5300 Augusta Road at around 11:40 a.m. in regard to a possible gunshot victim who was found inside of a vehicle in the parking lot.

The victim was later pronounced dead.

Lt. Ryan Flood said the death investigation is in its early stages and said information is limited at this time.

Flood said there is no suspect information at this time.