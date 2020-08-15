Female member of Afghan peace team survives attack by gunmen

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2019, file photo, Afghan politician Fawzia Koofi speaks to media before the “intra-Afghan” talks in Moscow, Russia. Koofi survived an assassination attempt, Afghan officials said Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. A spokesman for the Interior Ministry said that Koofi was attacked late Friday afternoon near the capital of Kabul returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say that a female member of Afghanistan’s peace negotiating team has been lightly wounded in an assassination attempt.

A spokesman for the Iterior Ministry said Saturday that women’s rights activist and former parliamentarian Fawzia Koofi was attacked by gunmen near the capital Kabul. Koofi is part of a 21 member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a U.S. deal with the militants struck in February.

The head of the Afghan peace delegation said Koofi survived the assault and was in good health. The Taliban denied involvement.

