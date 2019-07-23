Female rescued after fall on Crowder’s Moutain in Gastonia, fire officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. (WSPA) – A female was rescued after she reportedly fell at Crowder’s Mountain Tuesday afternoon.

According to Gastonia Fire Department officials, dispatchers received a report of someone falling on Crowder’s Mountain, located at 1 State Park Entrance Road in Gastonia, just after noon.

Rescue personnel from Gastonia Fire, Gaston Emergency Medical Service and Crowder’s Mountain Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and hiked approximately a mile through “tough terrain to reach the patient.”

Fire department officials said the female was climbing on the mountain with another person who fell around 15 feet near David’s Castle, located a mile away from the radio towers toward the north end of the mountain.

Rescuers brought the female down the mountain and took her to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where she was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Approximately 20 people assisted in the rescue and no injuries were reported.