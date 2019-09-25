Female students learn defense tactics at Lander University

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – If you look around a college campus, you will typically find someone on foot.

“Just me going to the bar or out to drinks or to party with my friends it’s so common for someone to approach you like Hey Girl, Hey Shawty and you just don’t know what to do,” said Jasmine McCarroll who’s a junior at Lander University.

No matter the size of the school, an assault can happen there. In fact, police report one and every four women on a college campus will be sexually assaulted.

“I said the exact same thing my freshman year until my best friend told me something happened to her. It can happen to you, it can happen to me and before it happens to me or my family or relatives I’m going to know what’s going on,” McCarroll said.

McCarroll wants to provide the tools of self defense to her fellow classmates. On Wednesday, she brought “Self Defense and Stilettos” to Lander University.

“My self defense class is not your grandmother’s self defense class,” said Chandra Cleveland who is an investigator.



Cleveland has spent years investigating rapes and sexual assaults so she knows firsthand what students can do to protect themselves with just their hands.

“Instead of using a gun I don’t have or a taser or knife I don’t have, it’s something simple that you can use and looks like you can really do some damage,” McCarroll said.

It’s a concept that Cleveland said has already been used in action 17 times and the tactics are something any student can benefit from.I

“Even though the class is called ‘Self defense and Stilettos’, the stilettos are optional, but the lesson is necessary,” McCarroll said.