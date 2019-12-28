FIESTA BOWL FRENZY: Clemson to take on Ohio State at College Football Playoff

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WSPA) – The time has come! The College Football Playoff semifinal is finally here.

Clemson and Ohio State play at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The game is on ESPN.

This is the earliest they have been played in the six-year-old system, and only three weeks after conference title games.

With the national championship game on Jan. 13, the 15-day break after the semifinals is the longest scheduled for any College Football Playoff, which has dates set through the 2025 season.

Dabo Swinney at Fiesta Bowl media day. The Travis Tritt song “it’s a great day to be alive” was playing in the room as he entered. He noted such. Compares OSU DL to his last season. Says Chase Young vs Jackson Carman is must-see TV, the whole OL/DL battle as well. pic.twitter.com/jq5ndXFK3e — Pete Yanity (@pyanity) December 26, 2019

At the Fiesta Bowl Media Day, Clemson Football Coach Dabo Swinney said the Tigers, who’ve won two of the last three CFP National Championships, are “looking forward to Saturday night–it’s going to be a heck of a ball game, two great teams that I think really are kind of mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. I think it’ll probably come down to a few plays.”

We’ll continue to provide coverage throughout the day.