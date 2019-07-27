5th suspect arrested for attempted murder after teen shot on Marlette Ave. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident that critically injured a 15-year-old boy on Wednesday.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, a 15-year-old suspect was arrested Friday after confessing that he was the shooter.

While the suspect was being interviewed, investigators executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered a handgun that is the same caliber as the one used in the shooting, deputies said.

That weapon will be sent to SLED for further analysis.

Four other men were previously charged with attempted murder in connection to the incident.

The 4 men arrested Thursday are 18-year-old Takys Hawes, 20-year-old Chizon Richardson, 17-year-old Shyheim Suber, and 18-year-old George Waters Jr.

The juvenile suspect arrested Friday was charged with Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Stolen Pistol, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was detained and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Investigators say they believe they have apprehended all responsible suspects.