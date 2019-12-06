Final bridge in Gateway Project opens to traffic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The SC Department of Transportation will open the final bridge in the I-85/I-385 Gateway Project to traffic Friday, following a ribbon cutting ceremony on site at 10 A.M.

The new bridge will move the Woodruff road exit on I-385 Southbound, about three-quarters of a mile closer to Downtown Greenville from its current location.

Drivers are being detoured until after the opening at 10 A.M.

Until the ribbon cutting ceremony concludes, those seeking Woodruff Road from I-385 Southbound need to take Exit 34 on Butler Road and turned around to take I-385 Northbound to get on Exit 35 for Woodruff Road.

Following the ribbon cutting, there will be no detours to get to Woodruff road, and anyone traveling on I-85 Southbound and I-385 Southbound will have access to the Woodruff road exit.

The Gateway Project is expected to be completely finished in 2020.