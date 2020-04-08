Financial advisors point to help available for small businesses during COVID19 outbreak





Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) The COVID19 outbreak has caused hardship for many local businesses but Managing Director John Tripoli with Northwestern Mutual in downtown Greenville said there are options for small businesses to be able to recoup some financial loss.

He advises employers to visit the Small Business Association website where you can find information on how to apply for one or several loans.

This financial assistance can vary but should be applied for, immediately.

Tripoli said it’s likely you’ll be added to a queue of plenty of other businesses.

“It can streamline the process when you’re talking to your advisor or CPA and the bank to have easy access to your payroll costs and any helpful information ,so you can easily provide it for the applications,” said Tripoli.

He said each application process can change multiple times, some requiring online submission, others an upload, but they’re not long applications.

Greenvillespartanburg.nm.com