GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) - Greenville Police Department officials confirmed firefighters have responded to an apartment fire on Pelham Road.

Crews responded to The Park at Calabria, located at 100 Pelham Road.

We have a reporter headed to the scene. Keep checking back for updates as more information becomes available.