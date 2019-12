GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – Gaffney City Fire Department officials said an investigation is underway after a commercial fire on Wednesday.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the fire happened in the former Peggy’s Place on North Petty Street.

The fire department is asking any businesses or people in the area that may have surveillance cameras that capture any part of the building or the surrounding area to call Fire Marshal Billy Bishop at 864-487-3655.