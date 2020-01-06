Fire at heating and air business in Spartanburg Co., no injuries

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- North Spartanburg Fire District officials said no one was injured following a fire at a business on Asheville Highway Monday morning.

According to North Spartanburg Fire District Assistant Fire Chief J. Brent Lewis, firefighters with North Spartanburg, Hilltop and Spartanburg City fire departments were called to a fire at Glenn’s Heating and Air just before 5:20 a.m.

When crews arrived on-scene, they found the building in flames.

One northbound lane on Asheville Highway was blocked for about two hours, but was later reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Courtesy of Ken Toney

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store