Fire at heating and air business in Spartanburg Co., no injuries

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA)- North Spartanburg Fire District officials said no one was injured following a fire at a business on Asheville Highway Monday morning.

According to North Spartanburg Fire District Assistant Fire Chief J. Brent Lewis, firefighters with North Spartanburg, Hilltop and Spartanburg City fire departments were called to a fire at Glenn’s Heating and Air just before 5:20 a.m.

When crews arrived on-scene, they found the building in flames.

One northbound lane on Asheville Highway was blocked for about two hours, but was later reopened.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.