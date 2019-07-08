Fire at home in Walhalla caused by lightning, officials confirm

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Walhalla Fire Department officials confirmed Monday morning that a fire at a home over the weekend was caused by a lightning strike.

We reported earlier that the house fire was reported around midnight on Saturday on East Wesley Street.

Walhalla Police units originally reported the fire and assisted in alerting the occupants to help them escape. No injuries were reported.

Four people have since been displaced following the fire.

The fire burned a portion of the attic space and there was water damage in a portion of the home, the fire chief said.

On Monday, Walhalla Fire Chief Brandon Burton confirmed the fire was caused by lightning.

Mutual aid assistance came from West Union, Seneca, Westminster, and Oconee County.

The fire took about 40 minutes to contain.

Saturday’s lightning strike fire is the second confirmed fire within a year in Walhalla.

Burton stressed the importance of working smoke detectors after he said the family living at the East Wesley Street home didn’t have smoke detectors.