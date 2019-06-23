Fire at hotel construction site in Greenville closes roads to traffic

Crews responded to a fire at a hotel construction site in Greenville Sunday morning.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville City Fire officials are on the scene of a fire at a hotel construction site.

Crews responded the construction site of a new hotel by Hilton called Tru located at 108 Carolina Point Parkway at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

The structure was fully engulfed as officers and fire personnel arrived, according to Greenville Police.

Parts of Carolina Point Parkway and other roads in the area have been shut down, officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

Greenville City Fire Department personnel are still on scene and traffic is expected to remain restricted until about 11 a.m. Sunday, police said.

