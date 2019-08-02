Fire at Penick Drive home caused by lightning strike, officials confirm

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Reidville Fire Department officials confirmed a house fire on Penick Drive in Duncan Thursday night was caused by a lightning strike.

According to news releases from the American Red Cross Friday, volunteers were assisting three separate families impacted by home fires throughout Spartanburg County Thursday.

In the Penick Drive house fire, volunteers are assisting three adults and child with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

That fire was reported just before 7 p.m. Thursday.

The cause of two house fires — one on McGee Street in Spartanburg and one on Shady Lane in Boiling Springs — are still under investigation at this time.

The McGree Street fire was reported just before 7:10 p.m. and the Shady Lane fire was reported at 5:45 p.m.

Volunteers are assisting two adults following the McGee Street home fire, and three adults and three children in the Shady Lane fire.