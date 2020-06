SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire at Southern Pines Apartments left three families displaced Thursday morning.

Multiple fire departments responded when the call came in around 7:35 a.m. and had the fire under control by 8:00 a.m.

The fire impacted a total of four apartments and displaced three families. Red Cross was called to assist the displaced three families.

No one was injured in the fire, but one firefighter was treated for dehydration.

Whitney Fire is leading the investigation.