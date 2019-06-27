Fire at under construction hotel not intentional, Greenville Fire Department says

Crews responded to a fire at a hotel construction site in Greenville Sunday morning.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A fire at a hotel which was under construction was not intentionally set, according to the Greenville Fire Department.

The hotel, Tru by Hilton, on Carolina Point Parkway caught fire around 5:00am Sunday.

It took firefighters hours to put the fire out.

The fire department says crews were able to prevent extensive damage to the building.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Greenville Fire Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Greenville Police Department, and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says that the city of Greenville will continue to monitor the construction site for safety.