Fire behind apartment complex under investigation in Pickens Co.

CENTRAL, S.C. (WSPA) – Clemson Fire officials said they are investigating a fire that started in a storage building behind an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

The fire started in a building that stored gasoline at University Village at Clemson, located at 136 University Village Drive.

The fire did not spread to any of the apartments or other buildings in the area, according to officials.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

