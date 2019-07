(From: City of Seneca Fire Department/Facebook)

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – Firefighters in Seneca were able to put out a fire Saturday night at the Oconee County Solid Waste Complex.

Firefighters called to the facility found a large fire in a building used for solid waste, according to the Seneca Fire Department.

Several area fire departments assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.