Fire burns through Blacksburg vehicle recycling facility, crews continue to put out hotspots

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s just night one of what’s expected to be a multi-day trek into keeping the flames out at Carguts off of Highway 29 in Blacksburg. That’s where a fire erupted Wednesday afternoon. Crews are trying to figure out what caused it all now.

Fire raging, walls collapsing and smoke billowing into the sky.

“We’re just trying to get everything put out at the time,” said Blacksburg Fire Chief, Donovan Ford.

Fire crews have been on the frontlines of all that Wednesday afternoon, along with Meghan Jones and her family.

“It’s terrible, especially when it’s your family,” said Meghan Jones whose family members own the facility where the fire happened.

Her relatives own the vehicle recycling business, Carguts.

“This is their only business and it was a well-known business,” Jones told 7 News.

Blacksburg residents like Jones’ friend, Hope Roark have been quick to jump in and help. They brought water bottles to the firefighters battling the blaze.

“People down there fighting the fire or working the fire, that is people that you know so you want to take care of them,” said Blacksburg Resident, Hope Roark.

The Blacksburg Fire Chief, Donovan Ford said this is one of the bigger fires they’ve fought in recent years.

He told us, people living nearby were briefly evacuated. Almost a dozen neighboring fire departments joined the fight.

Now, their battle to get it all out and find the cause continues.

“We’re going to get this fire out,” Chief Ford said.

Chief Ford told us, everyone inside made it out safely.