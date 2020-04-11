Fire crews contain large fire in Polk Co. that consumed 21 acres

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Fire officials have contained a large fire in Polk County on Fox Mountain Road.

The North Carolina Forest Service and firefighters are still engaged in extensive mop-up operations in the area, Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office deputies said.

They say the fire consumed approximately 21 acres and there was extensive damage to several pieces of machinery equipment, vehicles, and several buildings on the property.

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Crews have contained a large fire in Polk Co. on Fox Mountain Road. (Polk Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A Forest Service flyover has been conducted and all major hotspots have been extinguished as of Saturday afternoon.

Duke Power representatives are also on-scene working to restore power to area residents.

Fox Mountain Road from NC Hwy. 108 to Bill Collins Rd. remains closed until further notice so that firefighters and utility works can complete their work in safety.