TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s a girl!

Fire crews in Transylvania County delivered a baby girl on the side of the road on Saturday morning.

The baby was born at 5:30 a.m. along Highway 280 in Pisgah Forest, fire officials say.

Fire crews delivered a baby girl on the side of Hwy 280 on Saturday morning. (Picture: North Transylvania Co. Fire Rescue Station 13 Facebook)

North Transylvania Fire Rescue, Transylvania County EMS, and Mills River Fire Rescue assisted with the delivery.

Congratulations!