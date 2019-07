SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded to a duplex fire Monday evening in Spartanburg County.

The fire happened on Lavender Drive near Old Anderson Mill Road.

Photos from the scene show flames shooting from the top on the home.

Westview-Fairforest, Roebuck and Poplar Springs fire departments responded to the scene.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.