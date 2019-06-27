Fire crews responding to Gaffney High School

News
Posted: / Updated:

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded Thursday evening to a small fire at Gaffney High School.

Gaffney Fire Department said they responded to a call about a fire near the gym.

Gaffney Fire Battalion Chief Lee Echols said coaches had just finished with a practice when they smelled smoke.

The smell was coming from where they had been drying some uniforms.

When the coaches went to check on the smell, they found that the glass on the front of one of the dryers had shattered. The coaches then left the room and called 911.

A lot of smoke got into the locker rooms.

No injuries were reported.

UPDATE: There was a small fire in a dryer. No injuries were reported. DETAILS: https://www.wspa.com/news/fire-crews-responding-to-gaffney-high-school/_____HAPPENING NOW: Fire crews responding to small fire at Gaffney High School

Posted by WSPA 7News on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store