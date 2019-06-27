Fire crews responding to Gaffney High School

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews responded Thursday evening to a small fire at Gaffney High School.

Gaffney Fire Department said they responded to a call about a fire near the gym.

Gaffney Fire Battalion Chief Lee Echols said coaches had just finished with a practice when they smelled smoke.

The smell was coming from where they had been drying some uniforms.

When the coaches went to check on the smell, they found that the glass on the front of one of the dryers had shattered. The coaches then left the room and called 911.

A lot of smoke got into the locker rooms.

No injuries were reported.