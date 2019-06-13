Fire crews responding to Michelin plant in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Several fire crews responded Thursday evening to Michelin North America Inc. on New Cut Road.

North Spartanburg Fire District said fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the boiler room at the plant.

Crews found a fire in a 1140 volt transformer, according to NSFD. Power was secured to the transformer and crews were able to completely extinguish the fire. It did not spread beyond the transformer.

7News crews saw multiple fire trucks on scene, but did not see any smoke.

Fire crews were set up on two sides of the building, but none appeared to be using any water, 7News crews on scene said.

Several people were seen exiting the building.

North Spartanburg Fire District said no injuries have been reported.

Hilltop, City of Spartanburg, Whitney and Westview-Fairforest fire departments responded to the fire.