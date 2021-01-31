Fire crews search for missing hiker in Polk Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Crews are searching for a missing hiker in Polk Co. (Photo: Saluda Fire & Rescue Facebook)

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Fire crews are continuing a search for a hiker who went missing on Saturday in Polk County.

Units from Saluda, Tryon, Columbus and Mill Spring fire departments along with Polk Co Rescue, Polk Co EM and Henderson Co Rescue are searching for a lost hiker in Green River Cove.

They say the hiker was first reported missing at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. 40 rescuers were on scene and actively conducting search operations.

Rescue crews continued to search through the night in harsh weather conditions. New crews arrived Sunday morning.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.

