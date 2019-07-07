Fire damages fmr. mill in Greenville Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Victor Mill fire

Firefighters at scene of fire at former Victor Mill on Hammett Street Ext. in Greenville County, Sunday, July 7, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters were called to a fire at a former mill on Hammett Street Extension Sunday morning in Greenville County.

The fire broke out at the Old Victor Mill around 9:30am, according to the Parker Fire Department.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Two floors of the mill sustained damage in the fire, according to Parker Fire Chief Steve Alverson.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to assist in the investigation into what caused the fire.

The American Red Cross assisted crews at the scene with meals, snacks, and water.

Victor Mill fire from American Red Cross
(From: American Red Cross)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store