Firefighters at scene of house fire on K & M Farm Road in Anderson County, Wednesday, July 3, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Firefighters are battling a fire at a home in Anderson Co., Wednesday evening.

Firefighters from Cheddar Fire Department, along with three other departments, responded to the fire at a home on K & M Farm Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they say heavy smoke was pouring out of the home.

Pictures from the scene show flames shooting from the roof of the building.

There have been no injuries reported in the fire.