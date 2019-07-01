Fire damages Jackston St. home in Spartanburg, officials say

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family whose home was damaged in a fire Sunday night in Spartanburg.

According to Hilltop Fire Department Chief Donnie Mills, crews responded to the house fire in the 700 block of Jackson Street at around 7:15 p.m. and were able to get the fire under control in approximately 20 minutes.

Mills said the people who lived in the home were in the backyard when the fire started on the back porch, and said it then spread to the attic.

According to Mills, one of the residents received burns their face and they were checked out by EMS.

Firefighters also reportedly saved a dog inside the home that was underneath a couch. They discovered the dog while they were putting out hot spots in the home.

Mills said the fire at the house may have been electrical, but said the cause is still under investigation at this time.

According to a news release from the American Red Cross, they are assisting two adults and a child following the house fire.