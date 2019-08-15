Fire damages mobile home near Williamston

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A fire damaged a mobile home Wednesday night near Williamston in Anderson County.

The fire happened shortly after 9:30pm at a home on Oakwood Court.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were coming from the mobile home. It took around 10 minutes for firefighters to knock down the fire.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

Williamston, Cheddar, Whitefield, and West Pelzer fire departments were called to the scene.

An investigator has been called to determine the cause and origin of the fire.