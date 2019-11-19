Fire damages roof of Pizza House in Chesnee

CHESNEE, S.C. (WSPA) – Chesnee Fire Department firefighters responded to Pizza House after a fire broke out.

Firefighters said the fire started at about 6:35 p.m. in the restaurant on South Alabama Avenue.

According to firefighters, the fire damage was contained to the roof, but the inside of the restaurant was damaged by water.

About 20 customers and 12 employees were inside at the time of the fire. Everyone was able to get out of the restaurant safely.

South Alabama Avenue was shut down in both directions while the fire crews were on scene.

Crews will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.