SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A fire Wednesday morning damaged a Spartanburg County restaurant.

According to Hilltop Fire Department, firefighters responded a 9:48 a.m. to SAKURA Restaurant on Whitney Road in reference to a fire.

A viewer talked to a worker who said the restaurant will be closed for a couple of weeks.

The fire is under investigation by Spartanburg County Fire.