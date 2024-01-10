CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Cowpens Fire Department assisted in a water rescue Monday, after a van got swept off of the road by moving water.

According to the fire department, the rescue occurred around 12:20 p.m., with a rescue team, battalion and boat aiding the Cherokee Creek Fire Department.

When officials arrived, two firefighters equipped themselves with dry suits, a personal flotation device (PFD) and helmets.

Two other firefighters also grabbed PFDs and rope bags to set up safety down stream.

At the rescue site, a delivery van was around 50 yards from the road and approximately 50 feet from the shore of a creek. The van had become wedged against a tree by the moving water and the van driver was standing on the side of the van.

Cherokee Creek firefighters were able to get a ladder to the van’s window and got a PFD on the driver. The driver was assisted by fire personnel on the ladder over the moving water to safety.

Cowpens Fire Department is encouraging drivers to be careful driving on the roads, and to not cross roads that have unknown amounts of water on them.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” the fire department said.