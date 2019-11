ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — No one was hurt in a fire that destroyed a home in Anderson.

Anderson City Fire Department were dispatched to the house in the 200 block of F Street around 4:10 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arrived to see the house in flames.

A man who lives there wasn’t home at the time.

7News is told no one was hurt in the fire, which was inside the attic.

The home was destroyed.