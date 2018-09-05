Fire destroys Gaffney duplex, no injuries reported Video

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) -- A fire that destroyed two units of a Gaffney duplex is under investigation.

Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire on Tuesday evening.

City of Gaffney Fire Department says no one was hurt in the fire.

The fire marshal said two people lived at the duplex on Marietta Road.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Credit: City of Gaffney Fire Department